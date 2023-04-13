IPL 2023 CSK vs RR: Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate

IPL 2023 CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

In a press release, IPL said that it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on Wednesday… "As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined ₹12 lakh," the IPL release said.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in a thriller by only three runs. Chasing a target of 176, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 172 for 6. In the last over, bowler Sandeep Sharma restricted Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls). Ravichandran Ashwin was the best bowler for RR on view with figures of 2/25.

Rajasthan Royals 175/8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Devdutt Padikkal 38, R Ashwin 30, Shimron Hetmyer 30 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 2-21, Tushar Deshpande 2-37, Akash Singh 2-40) beat Chennai Super Kings 172/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 50, Ajinkya Rahane 31, M.S Dhoni 32 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 25 not out; r Ashwin 2-25, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-27) by 3 runs.

While Rajasthan registered its third win in four games, CSK suffered their second loss of the season. It first lost the opening match of the season against Gujarat Titans. Royals now top the IPL 2023 points table with three wins in four outings, followed by LSG and KKR.