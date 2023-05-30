IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Final: Sundar Pichai shares video of Ravindra Jadeja’s final shot, says GT will be back next season

IPL 2023 final: The 2023 Indian Premier League came to a close with an exciting victory for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match, which spilled into the reserve day due to rain in Ahmedabad. CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja’s final-over heroics with the bat helped his team register a historic win against the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jadeja scored a six and a four off the last 2 balls, which led CSK to their 5th IPL title.

After Chennai's win, the internet broke out with congratulatory messages for MS Dhoni and his boys. Jadeja, who finished the match in MS Dhoni style, was the hero of the moment.

Even Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, shared his thoughts about Jadeja’s innings and the rain-curtailed match on Monday. Sharing Jadeja’s video clip, where the all-rounder can be seen hitting two back-to-back boundaries, Pichai congratulated Dhoni and his team for their spectacular victory.

At the same time, he said that the losing side, Gujarat Titans (GT), will come back stronger in the next season of IPL.

“Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year!" Pichai wrote.

Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year! https://t.co/R75CJeTfgx — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 29, 2023

Watch: Higher EPS pension to PAN-Aadhaar linking, Advance Tax, and more: Check crucial financial deadlines in June 2023

Earlier in the match, Hardik Pandya and his boys posted a good enough score of 214-4 against CSK. After the sudden departure of star of the season, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan scored a crucial 96 runs with Wriddhiman Saha by his side.

A passing shower interrupted the match between the two finalists and the second innings was reduced to 15 overs. Chennai was given 171 runs to chase. After a decisive innings by Devon Conway, Chennai needed 10 runs off the last two balls. Jadeja hit a six down the ground off the penultimate ball of the match to Mohit Sharma before hitting a loose delivery down leg-side to the fine-leg boundary.

After the match, Jadeja dedicated the win to Dhoni and hailed the charismatic skipper as a special member of CSK.



Watch: Stocks buzzing at share market on May 30, 2023: Hikal, Sobha, Inox Wind, RVNL, Stovekraft, others

Watch: IPL CSK vs GT 2023 final: Biryani wins the trophy for most ordered food item on Swiggy; 12 million orders delivered on match day