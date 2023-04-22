IPL 2023: 'Thanks to Rinku Singh,' say GT fans on Mohit Sharma's last-over heroics against LSG; here's why

Gujarat Titans fans on Saturday thanked Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh's onslaught against Yash Dayal in Indian Premier League 2023 earlier this month that allowed veteran bowler Mohit Sharma emerge as the hero of their latest win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mohit Sharma (2/17 in 3 overs), required to defend only 12 off the final over, removed LSG captain KL Rahul (68 off 61 balls) and kept hitting the blockhole length to concede only five runs in the end with another three wickets lost in the process.

"All thanks to Rinku Singh for smashing Yash Dayal and getting Mohit Sharma back," said a Twitter user.

All thanks to Rinku Singh for smashing Yash Dayal and getting Mohit Sharma back — Cricket Fever (@Cricket92047457) April 22, 2023

2-W-W-1W-1W-0



1-6-6-6-6-6



Rinku Singh 🤝 Mohit Sharma



Pulling match with unbelievable last over — Ayush (@Ayush_r_Writes) April 22, 2023

mohit sharma did for gt what rinku singh did for kkr #LSGvGT — military wife era (@babystarcandyyy) April 22, 2023

Credit goes to Rinku Singh. Mohit sharma would never made it to gujrat XI if not those 5 sixes. King for a Reason 👑



#LSGvGT — Arpit (@itsarpit7) April 22, 2023

Also, KL Rahul was slammed by netizens for managing to "snatch defeat from jaws of victory" with a baffling batting approach against the defending champions.

Chasing target of 136 on a sluggish pitch, LSG were cruising along at 105 for 1 after 14 overs with 31 needed off 36 deliveries but ended at 128 for 7 at the end of 20 overs.

Rahul, who got 50 off 33 balls and then consumed another 28 deliveries for his 18. There were two 50 plus stands with Kyle Mayers (24 off 19 balls) and Krunal Pandya (23 off 23 balls) but in the end even the biggest Titans fans would agree that 136 was difficult to defend.

30 runs were needed in last 36 ball but LSG lost by 7 runs 😳😳🤯



What have you done Kl Rahul. — BALA (@erbmjha) April 22, 2023

Gambhir expression Says it all .. probably worst innings by an opener in 15 years history of IPL #KLRahul 68 runs of 61 balls pic.twitter.com/FwoAlZjr1D — Super Sampangi (@supersampangi) April 22, 2023

Matches like these will make you realise the importance of KL Rahul being bowled out on 2(6) in first over. — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 22, 2023

A few days ago, Rinku Singh snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Today KL Rahul and LSG managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 22, 2023

Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad bowled two brilliant overs to return with figures of 4-0-18-2, while Mohammed Shami's international experience saw him concede just 5 in the penultimate over, leaving Mohit with a tricky assignment which he completed with elan.

LSG lost the game in the last five overs with Noor triggering the turnaround keeping Rahul in check.

With the win, GT reached the fourth spot with 8 points in the IPL standing, while LSG remained at the second spot with same points but with better net run-rate.

Left-handed Rinku hammered successive sixes off Yash Dayal from the last five balls of KKR's run chase to hand his side a miraculous three-wicket win in their IPL match earlier this month.

