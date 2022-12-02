IPL announces 'impact player' rule: How does this tactical concept work?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to float a new rule, the introduction of an impact player, in the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which will happen in April-May.

In a note on Thursday, the BCCI said: "From IPL 2023 Season, a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match."

The BCCI added: "The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly."

The BCCI has already introduced the rule in the domestic T20 series Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October-November. Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen was the first Impact Player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, who helped his team to win over Manipur.

What is Impact Player concept?

As per BCCI, teams can take four substitutes or impact players on the squad apart from the top eleven players playing a particular match. The team can use one of the four substitutes during the match in place of any player in the initial XI.

The replacement has to be done before the end of the 14th over of either innings. The player will be able to bat and bowl his full quota of overs.

However, as per new BCCI rules, the provision will not come into effect when the game is reduced to less than 10 overs per side.

Also, the Impact Player can only be introduced at the end of an over, and not during an ongoing over.

But there are two exceptions. If a player gets injured, the batting team can send its Impact Player at the fall of a wicket.

The fielding team can also replace an injured fielder with the Impact Player in the middle of an over.

The substituted player can take no further part in the game -- not even as a substitute fielder.

If a bowler is replaced by the Impact Player, that player cannot bowl.

Similar rules

A similar rule is there in place in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. The X-Factor rule, as Cricket Australia calls it, allows teams to substitute a member of their playing XI at the 10-over mark - in a full T20 game - of the first innings.