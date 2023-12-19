IPL Auction 2024: When and where to watch online and on TV, team purse and other details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction is all set to be conducted today, December 19, in Dubai. A total of 333 players will go under the hammer at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday -- 214 of these players are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which two players are from associate nations.

While the total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and two are from associate nations. The ten franchises will look to fill the overall 77 slots available with them currently.

IPL Auction 2024: Date, venue and time

The IPL 2024 auction will take place today, December 19, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The IPL 2024 auction will commence at 1 pm IST. This is the first time that an IPL auction is being held away from home.

IPL Auction 2024 Live: Where can you watch it?

The IPL 2024 mini-auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. To watch the IPL auction live online, viewers can go to the Jio Cinema app and website.

IPL Auction 2024: How much money will the teams spend today?

Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.10 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).

IPL Auction: Who was the costliest player in the last edition?

Punjab Kings made Sam Curran the most-expensive signing in the history of the tournament by spending Rs 18.50 crore for his signature in the 2023 auction.

