Dubai, Bangkok most popular international destinations for Indian travellers this year

Dubai claimed the top spot as the most popular international destination in 2023, as per global travel marketplace Skyscanner, which shared a wrap-up of how India travelled in 2023. Bangkok, meanwhile, was the second most popular international destination for Indian travellers this year.

A look back at Indian travellers this year:

More and more Indians, this year, opted for alternative, budget-friendly Indian cities that deliver on culture and cuisine, Skyscanner said. Jagdalpur in India was the cheapest flight destination of them all with return flights costing just Rs 3,035 on average in 2023.

The travel marketplace also identified the cheapest destination to book each month for Indian travellers throughout 2023, as well as the cheapest three-star hotel stay and city to hire a car in 2023.

Nha Trang in Vietnam was revealed as the cheapest city for a three-star hotel stay, for those travelling from India. Doha in Qatar came out on top as the city with the cheapest car hire offering, with Indian travellers paying only Rs 2,198 per day on average.

Here's how the preferences of Indian travellers are likely to shape up:

Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and Destination Expert, Mohit Joshi, said, it's clear how Indians have embraced global exploration despite tightened budgets. "This traveller behaviour correlates with the emerging trends as revealed in our recent Travel Trends 2024 report, which highlights that the value of experiences and cultural exploration will be key considerations, with price no longer solely ruling decision-making for Indian traveller."

Joshi said the company expects this momentum to only grow next year as the 2024 report also highlights that 86 per cent of Indian travellers plan to take the same number, if not more, trips abroad in 2024 compared to 2023.

"We also predict Nice in France to be a great-value destination for Indian travellers in 2024, with airfares having dropped by over a third over the past 12 months," he stated.

As per Joshi, 2024 will also see Indian travellers heading abroad to see their favourite artists play, with a third of fans saying they would travel to short-haul destinations to hear their favourite artists live, while 20 per cent would fly long-haul.

