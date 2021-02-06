IRCTC launches online bus ticket booking services; check out details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited has launched its online bus ticket booking service that went live on January 29.

"In a recent development for providing a more holistic travel experience to the customers, IRCTC that is already in the business of online rail and flight tickets booking launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on 29th January 2021," IRCTC said in an official statement.

The Indian Railways' ticketing arm informed that it has tied up with more than 50,000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and three union territories to provide online bus booking services to customers.

The new feature of online bus booking will allow customers to view a variety of buses and choose the appropriate vehicle for travel, considering route, amenities, reviews, ratings, and available bus images. Along with this, the customers will also be able to choose their pick-up and drop points as well as timings and finally book their journey at a reasonable price with the ongoing bank and e-wallet discounts.

Currently, passengers can book buses via the official website of the IRCTC. The integration of this service over the IRCTC mobile app is expected to be completed in the first week of March.

(With ANI inputs)

Also read: Aptech insider trading case: Rakesh jhunjhunwala files consent appeal with SEBI

Also read: Farmers' Chakka Jam today: 10 Delhi Metro stations closed