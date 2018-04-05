Tatkal ticket rules changed ahead of summer rush; full refund on cancellation

The Indian Railways has introduced some new rules regarding booking of tickets via Tatkal services, which allows passengers to book tickets at the last minute in cases of emergency.
One can book Tatkal tickets on first come, first served basis through computerised Passenger Reservation System. Due to high demand during the rush hours or season, the seats get booked within a short span of time, especially on the popular routes. Also, technical glitches on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website are very common.
In order to avoid these problems ahead of the summer rush, the national transporter has introduced a couple of new rules.
A look at the new rules:
Also to check fraudulent bookings through automation software, captcha in registration, login and booking page has been introduced. Now on, a passenger can book the tatkal tickets via internet in the alloted time. The payment gateway is not included in this timeframe.
For online payments, the national carrier has made OTP (one time password) must for all users.
