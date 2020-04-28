Irrfan Khan admitted at Mumbai hospital as health deteriorates

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated. The actor needed immediate medical attention and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

AajTak reported that the 52-year-old actor is in ICU and his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons are with him.

Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour some time back, and his health has been fragile since. As a result, he has been under medical supervision.

The actor lost his mother on Saturday but couldn't travel to Jaipur, where his mother stayed owing to the nationwide lockdown.

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which hit theatres right before cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the film marked Khan's return to the Bollywood after the illness, the actor couldn't attend the film promotions event as he kept ill. Instead, his voice note was played to address the crowd in such events. He talked about "unwanted guests" in his body due to which he was unable to meet his fans and audience.