'Is Dubai really this safe? Or do they...': Netizens react after Influencer's experiment on how safe is Dubai goes viral

A social media influencer has ignited a global discussion on safety with a viral video highlighting Dubai’s reputed security. Instagram influencer Leylafshonkar conducted a bold experiment to test the city’s safety standards.

The video, reportedly filmed on Dubai’s vibrant Satwa Street—famous for its eateries and clothing stores—shows the influencer, dressed in a brown vest top and black shorts, leaving a gold necklace and earrings on the hood of a parked blue BMW amid a bustling street.

The influencer then stepped back into a nearby jewelry shop to monitor the reactions of passersby. To her astonishment, despite the heavy foot traffic, no one attempted to take the valuable items. The video also showed a woman picking up an earring that had fallen to the ground and placing it back on the car.

Expressing her disbelief, Leylafshonkar said, “It’s been half an hour and no one has touched this gold. And tell me Dubai is not the safest country in the world. This is crazy. It’s crazy."

The post was captioned, “The happiest national day my UAE."

Is Dubai really this safe? Or they pay influencers for such kinda marketing? pic.twitter.com/75u80l93we — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) December 3, 2024

The video quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and igniting a spirited debate on social media. While many lauded Dubai’s safety and security, some questioned the legitimacy of the experiment. Others compared the scenario to other nations, particularly India, suggesting the outcome might have been different elsewhere.

One social media user shared the video on X, posing the question, “Is Dubai really this safe? Or do they pay influencers for such marketing?"

One user commented, “Try in India please,” while another wrote, “In India, 0.01 sec to disappear.” A third user declared, “Dubai is the Safest City in the world." Many others humorously suggested testing the experiment in “Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.”

One user remarked, “It’s fake, the girl in the white shirt who passed is her friend in the next store, at the end of the video she is waiting behind,” while another jokingly said, “Scripted the first girl in formal who picked the gold is inside the shop.”