'Is Mumbai, Pune worth shifting, or should I just leave India': Entrepreneur's lament on Bengaluru goes viral

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur's lament on the city's crumbling stature has sparked an intense debate online. “Bangalore looks like it’s gonna go to the dogs in another five years with bad infra, bad weather, and bad water. Is Mumbai or Pune worth shifting to or should I just leave India?” Anant Sharma vented out on X.

Dire water shortages, flooding, gridlocked roads and poor civic facilities have become major issues in the city. Home to about 14 million people, the capital of Karnataka state and often called “India’s Silicon Valley” has been struggling with unplanned growth and creaky infrastructure.

Deepak Shenoy, the CEO of CapitalMind, a financial research and investment advisory firm, recently said Bengaluru needed a massive recession in order to fix its infrastructure problems. He made this statement after being stuck in the city's traffic for several hours.

Sharma's post resonated with a lot of Bengaluru citizens.

“Every city has issues. Stop running and start owning the city,” posted an individual. To this, Sharma replied, “Been doing that only all this time. Feel like it’s overdue now.”

“People don't come to Bengaluru thinking about the weather. They come to Bengaluru and then realise the weather is/was great. People here are kind and want everyone to win; young folks want people playing non-zero-sum games, and I don't see that happening anywhere else but here,” wrote Srijan R Shetty, an entrepreneur.

Another user said, “Probably an unpopular opinion, but it’s pretty straightforward now. It’s not just about weather and water. There are many other indicators. If you can afford it, leave. Period.” Sharma wrote back saying “the reasons to leave the city strengthen every day”.

Last year founder and CEO of a Bengaluru-based company, Brij Singh, expressed his frustration and the possibility of moving back to the US due to the challenges he faced while attempting to register his company in the city. Singh, with 18 years of experience in the technology and finance sectors in both India and the US, shared his love for Bengaluru but cited difficulties in completing the registration process.

Singh compared the learning experience in the Bay Area (San Francisco) to his struggles with company registration in India.