'It mocks Ramayana, Lord Ram': Plea filed in Delhi HC against Adipurush for hurting Hindu sentiments

Indian epic historical action film Adipurush, which released today, has been mired in controversy for its depiction of Lord Ram and other Hindu gods. A lot of people who went to theatres to watch the movie also slammed the poor visual effects of the movie. Now a plea against the film Adipurush has been filed in the Delhi High Court. The plea was filed by Vishnu Gupta, National President of the Hindu Sena, who alleges that the film has mocked the Hindu epic Ramayana.

It also states that Ramayana, Lord Rama and India’s culture were shown in a poor light in the movie. The plea states that the film shows Lord Ram as an angry man on a killing spree, and that it also shows Lord Hanuman and Ram wearing leather accessories. These depictions, the plea argues, are inaccurate and disrespectful to the Hindu gods.

The plea also seeks directions to remove or correct the objectionable scenes related to the Hindu gods Ram, Ravana, Sita and Hanuman. "The depiction of characters is contrary to the description of Hindu religious characters, as described in the Ramayana, authored by Maharishi Valmiki and in the Ramcharitmanas authored by Saint Tulsidas," the plea says.

Even actor Saif Ali Khan’s role of Lord Ravana has been criticised in the plea for its weird bearded appearance. It claims the representation has offended Hindus since he is seen making a "ghastly" face.

"Hindu Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilisation," the plea read. It further claims that the Ravana scenes in the film are a complete fabrication.

The makers of Adipurush have not yet responded to the plea.

The issue of religious freedom is a complex one, and there is no easy answer to the question of whether or not the film Adipurush violates religious freedom. On the one hand, freedom of expression is a fundamental right, and artists should be free to create works that challenge or reinterpret religious texts. On the other hand, it is also important to respect the religious beliefs of others, and to avoid creating works that are deliberately offensive or disrespectful.

Ultimately, it will be up to the court to decide whether or not the film Adipurush violates religious freedom. However, the plea against the film has sparked a debate about the limits of religious freedom, and it is likely to continue to be a topic of discussion in the coming days.

