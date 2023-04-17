'It was delicious': Apple CEO Tim Cook thanks Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to vada pav

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to thank Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to Mumbai’s famous vada pav.

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!,” Cook tweeted.

Actress Madhuri Dixit had shared a picture of herself eating vada pav with Tim Cook. She captioned it, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Tim Cook savoured the vada pav with Madhuri Dixit at Swati Snacks, situated in Mumbai's Nariman Point, and believed to be frequented by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Earlier in the day, Apple CEO tweeted that he will welcome customers to the iPhone maker's first store in India, which is scheduled to open at the BKC business district in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," tweeted Cook on Monday.

Apple is set to open its first company-owned retail store on April 18 in Mumbai and a second in Delhi on April 20.

The store is being launched as the company marks 25 years in the country.

Store openings for the iconic brand world over have witnessed fans queuing up to become the first customer, and it remains to be seen how the people of Mumbai welcome the store on a working day.

Apple's maiden retail store in the country has been a subject of great speculation since at least 2019, when the Indian policymakers warmed up to the idea of welcoming foreign direct investment in single brand retail. The permissions to allow such stores have come with riders like mandates on local sourcing in the final finished goods.

