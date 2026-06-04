'It's quite peaceful': British family's first Vande Bharat ride goes viral; clean coaches and service earn praise

A British family's first train journey in India aboard the Vande Bharat Express has struck a chord online, with their video documenting the Delhi-to-Jaipur trip crossing more than 5 million views on Instagram.

The vlog, shared by content creators The Hutchinson Family, offers a glimpse into how foreign travellers experienced one of Indian Railways' flagship trains — from its clean interiors and onboard amenities to what they described as a surprisingly peaceful ride.

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The video, originally posted in October 2025, follows the family of five as they rush to catch the train and then settle into what the mother called an unexpectedly pleasant journey.

The travel vlog captures their excitement as they board just in time and explore the train's compartments.

Highlighting features that stood out to them, the woman said, “First of all, you have got an Indian style toilet, and then you have got the western-style toilet, which I've already used, and we're in a nice spot…So, here's the train, nice and clean. Everyone's sitting here. It's quite peaceful. And then the girls (her daughters) are set up here. They've even got a table.”

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She was equally impressed by the facilities available at the seats.

"This is really, really cool. Down here, there are sockets for absolutely everything. We've also got a free drink of water, supplied to us fresh. It is actually pretty nice. We found space up there for our luggage," she added.

The family also documented a brief struggle to fit their 28 kg suitcase among the overhead luggage racks but ultimately praised the smooth ride and friendly co-passengers, describing the experience as “really cool”.

In a separate video, the couple revealed the cost of the journey and the refreshments served on board during the four-hour trip. According to the woman, they paid £11 per person for the Vande Bharat journey between Delhi and Jaipur, equivalent to around ₹1,408.

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During the ride, passengers were served a packet of diet mixture, mango juice, caramel popcorn, a piece of kachori, and an instant ginger tea packet. The family showed how a railway staff member later arrived with hot water, allowing them to prepare the ginger tea at their seats.

The video prompted a wave of reactions from social media users, many of whom said the family's experience showcased a side of India that often goes unnoticed in international travel content.

“Finally, some foreigners showing the good side of India and have a good budget,” one user wrote.

Another user noted, “Supremacy of Vande Bharat.”

A third viewer pointed to the role of public behaviour in maintaining such facilities, writing, “When we have civic sense, this is the result.”

“Glad they got to experience one of the best trains in the country on their first railway journey in India,” another user commented, while several others praised the family's positive and balanced portrayal of the trip.