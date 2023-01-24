It's raining cash in Bengaluru! Man throws notes from flyover, triggers traffic jam

A man in Bengaluru blocked traffic on a flyover by throwing money at people and into the crowd below in a crowded market area of the city.



Videos captured by passing drivers on their cell phones showed the man in a coat and pants walking on the flyover while wearing a wall clock around his neck and throwing large amounts of cash in the air. Some of the drivers can be seen rushing over to him to make financial requests.



A sizable crowd gathered at KR Market to collect the money, which is close to the city's town hall, below the flyover.



The denomination of the currency notes was 10. According to witnesses who were present when the incident happened, he allegedly threw notes worth Rs 3,000 around.



It's unclear who the individual was or why he spent the money.



The man reportedly fled the spot when a police team reached there.



Police have begun an investigation by filing a case for causing a law and order problem.

