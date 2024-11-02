'It’s refreshing to see someone using paper...': Netizens react after job applicant sends letter via post to Swiggy's top design executive

In a job market filled with AI-generated resumes and quick online applications, one job seeker stood out with an unusual approach. Saptarshi Prakash, Swiggy’s Assistant Vice President of Design, shared on social media that he was surprised to receive a handwritten letter by mail from a designer hoping to join the company.

Prakash, who works in Bengaluru, expressed his appreciation for the unique gesture, saying it caught his attention. The letter was from a young professional who proposed ideas to improve Swiggy’s user experience. In a polite manner, the designer asked for the chance to present their concept in person, writing, “I would love to have the opportunity to present it to you and the team. What I really want is a chance to show my work in front of you.”

Received a physical letter from a designer wanting to join @Swiggy with a concept. In a digital age, this old-school approach stood out

To the sender: We may not have a role now, but please email me—I’d love to see your idea! 😄

If anyone knows of design openings, please share! pic.twitter.com/WSGDaX0fsP — Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) October 30, 2024

However, Prakash noted that Swiggy did not have any open positions for UX/UI designers at that time. Still impressed by the candidate’s effort, he invited them to share their ideas via email.

“While we may not have a relevant role at Swiggy for you at the moment, I’ve definitely taken note of your initiative… I’d also love to review the concept you have developed. Would you mind dropping me an email? I’m sure you’ll find my email address—you found my physical one!” he remarked on LinkedIn.

The post quickly gained attention on X (formerly Twitter) and sparked a lot of conversations online. Many users praised the jobseeker’s creativity and commitment. One person commented, “It’s refreshing to see someone using paper and a physical medium in this digital age. Bookmark it!”

Another user said, “This designer thinks of creative solutions that are truly outside the box,” while a third person simply expressed, “This is crazy!”