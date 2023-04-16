‘I’ve also dug grave of his father’: Atiq Ahmad, brother to be buried at native village by same grave digger

Following the burial of Asad, the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who died in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, two more graves were dug in the Kasari Masari graveyard on Sunday for his father Atiq Ahmad, a gangster-politician, and his uncle Ashraf, who were shot dead the previous night.

The Kasari Masari graveyard is located in Ahmad's ancestral village, where his parents were also laid to rest. "It will take about 8-10 hours. The graves have to be 7-8 ft deep. The sun is blazing so it is taking more effort," Janu Khan, the grave digger told PTI.

"I have also dug the grave of his (Atiq's) father. My father had dug the grave of his mother," he added.

Asad's last rites were performed on Saturday amid tight security measures, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground. Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and were killed in a police encounter near Jhansi on Thursday.

After Asad's burial, Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. Both were pronounced dead on the spot.

Atiq Ahmad was a controversial figure known for his criminal activities and political connections. He had been involved in numerous criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping, and had even served as a Member of Parliament. Despite facing various criminal charges, Ahmad was still active in politics and had even contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Shrawasti constituency.

The killing of Ahmad and his brother has sparked a political uproar in the state, with opposition parties accusing the ruling government of orchestrating the murders. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have detained several suspects for questioning.

(With Agency inputs)