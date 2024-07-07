'I’ve cleaned more toilets than all of you...': Nvidia's Jensen Huang reveals philosophy behind his $3 trn firm

Before co-founding Nvidia, computer chip giant now worth over $3.1 trillion, its CEO Jensen Huang worked as a busboy at Denny's, a restaurant. Years later, he conceived the idea for Nvidia in the same booth where he once cleared tables, washed dishes, and cleaned toilets.

Despite a net worth estimated by Forbes at nearly $108 billion, Huang says those humble beginnings shape his leadership style today.

"No task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher [and] I used to clean toilets," Huang shared in a March interview at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. "I’ve cleaned more toilets than all of you combined — and some of them you just can’t unsee."

Huang maintains that willingness to tackle any job if it helps his employees and improves the company. "If you send me something and want my input, and I can be of service to you, I’ve made a contribution," he told CNBC Make It.

Known as a hands-on boss, Huang is described as “demanding” and a “perfectionist.” He asks employees to email him their five most important tasks weekly and sometimes visits their desks to discuss projects, according to the New Yorker. Huang believes in showing his reasoning for suggestions, finding it both personally rewarding and beneficial for the company.

"I show people how to reason through things all the time: strategy, forecasting, problem-solving," he explained. "You’re empowering people all over the place."

Huang tackles his most complex work early in the day, ensuring he’s available for his team. “I always say, ‘I have plenty of time.’ And I do,” he mentioned in a commencement speech at the California Institute of Technology.

Unlike many CEOs who limit direct reports, Huang prefers about “50 direct reports,” as he told CNBC. This structure reduces layers within Nvidia, allowing for fluid information flow and improved performance.

For Huang, leadership is about empowering employees to succeed and contribute to Nvidia's success. "The job of any good CEO is to lead others to achieve greatness, inspire, empower, and support them," he emphasized. "The management team exists to serve all the other people in the company."