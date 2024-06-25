scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Nvidia's stock sees significant dip after briefly overtaking Apple, Microsoft

Feedback

Nvidia's stock sees significant dip after briefly overtaking Apple, Microsoft

Nvidia, after briefly becoming the world's most valuable company, has seen its stock drop for three consecutive trading days, falling 13% from its peak. This decline has impacted other tech companies associated with the AI boom.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia, which briefly became the world’s most valuable company last week, has seen its stock drop for three consecutive trading days, falling 13 per cent from its peak. On Monday, Nvidia experienced its second-largest drop of the year, with the stock falling 6.7 per cent to $118.11.

This decline also affected other tech companies associated with the AI boom: Super Micro Computer fell 8.7 per cent, Dell dropped 5.2 per cent, Arm declined by 5.8 per cent, Qualcomm fell 5.5 per cent, and Broadcom fell 3.7 per cent. Many of these companies had seen significant gains in the past couple of years due to heavy investments, with expectations that they would benefit from increased AI spending.

Related Articles

Nvidia’s value had nearly tripled over the past year, even after this three-day slump. Last week, Nvidia surpassed Apple and Microsoft to become the most valuable U.S. company, with a market capitalization exceeding $3 trillion, before relinquishing some of those gains. Investors might be seizing the chance to lock in gains after a strong performance.

Despite the recent decline, Nvidia maintains that demand for its AI graphics processing units (GPUs) remains high.

Later this year, Nvidia plans to release its next-generation AI chips, named Blackwell, which analysts believe could spur another growth cycle for the company and its partners.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 25, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement