'Jab MS Dhoni woh 6 martein hai': Watch Sunil Gavaskar get emotional talking about CSK Captain

The fans at the Chepauk witnessed magic this past Sunday when MS Dhoni autographed Sunil Gavaskar’s shirt. Following a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, the players of Chennai Super Kings commenced a lap of honour at the Chennai Super Kings home ground, interacting with fans and distributing goodies to the electric crowd. It was at this time when former India Captain turned IPL commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, made his way to the Thala in hopes of getting an autograph. He got his wish, and the two legends hugged it out.

When inquired about this legendary moment on a Star Sports broadcast, the skipper stated that he wished to create a “special memory” when he ran towards Dhoni for the autograph.

“I decided to create a special memory When I got to know about MS Dhoni's lap of honour. That’s why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk. Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well," he said from Star Sports Studio.

Gavaskar showed the autographed shirt on camera. The shirt, now fabled in cricket legend, evoked emotions out of the skipper, getting him teary-eyed.

"So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because there is nothing this man hasn’t done for Indian cricket," the former Indian Captain said.

He then revealed two moments of Indian cricket that he would cherish forever.

“In the final phases of my life there are 2 things I want to see - Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy, and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 final. If those two are my last moments, then I will leave laughing,” the skipper said, choking up.