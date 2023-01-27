Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit, lawyer cites ‘Oscar Nomination’

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez can now travel to Dubai to attend the PepsiCo India conference from January 27 to 30, Delhi's Patiala House Court granted her permission on Friday.



The actor requested a hearing in a Delhi court after claiming that she had been invited to the event in Dubai as a star performer for a concert that was set to take place on January 29.



Fernandez is one of the defendants in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case that also includes alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On November 15, 2022, she was granted regular bail and was not arrested in connection with the case.



Additional Meetings Judge Shailendra Malick, who had previously scheduled the case for Friday after the ED requested more time to file a detailed response to her application, issued the final court order on Friday.



In court, Fernandez's attorney argued that the actor had a contractual obligation to travel to Dubai or risk being held liable for missing the event. The actor's attorney also informed the Patiala House Court that the actress had recently been nominated for the Oscars, which is an honour for the nation.

Fernandez filed a similar plea in December of last year, asking for permission to travel abroad to see her sick mother in Bahrain, but she withdrew it after learning that the court would not grant her request.



The Bollywood actor was granted a one-day personal appearance exemption earlier this week by the Delhi court in the money laundering case. The case was postponed for February 15 before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, who was supposed to hear the defences against the framing allegations.



Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly promised his aide Pinky Irani at least Rs 10 crore in exchange for her help in making friends with actor Jacqueline Fernandez, according to investigators looking into the Rs 200 crore scam.



He also claimed on Saturday that Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has always been envious of Jacqueline Fernandez, according to a recent development in which the Economic Offences Wings of the Delhi Police have filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.



Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is presently detained in a jail in Delhi and is accused in over 10 criminal cases.

Also Read: 'Sukesh made my life hell': Jacqueline Fernandez tells court, says conman fooled her

Also Read: Nora Fatehi used to call me 10 times a day, wanted me to leave Jacqueline, claims conman Sukesh