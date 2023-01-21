Nora Fatehi used to call me 10 times a day, wanted me to leave Jacqueline, claims conman Sukesh

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an alleged conman, claimed on Saturday that Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has always been envious of Jacqueline Fernandez, according to a recent development in which the Economic Offences Wings of the Delhi Police have filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.



In a press release sent out by his attorneys Anant Malik and AK Singh, Sukesh claimed that Nora Fatehi had always brainwashed him against Jacqueline to get him to break up with her and start dating someone else. Nora used to call me at least ten times per day, and if I didn't pick up the phone, she would keep calling, according to Sukesh.



"As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora's relative) in setting up a music production company which I did. She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crores,” PTI quoted Sukesh as saying.



Additionally, he claimed that Nora initially made a different statement under Section 50 of the PMLA before the ED, which was admissible in court and served as evidence. However, when she later appeared before the EOW and a magistrate, she changed her entire statement and made up new tales, which could easily be checked against the ED's charge sheet and the EOW's current document.



He also stated that actors and models Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna, who were in my association with these women, were only acting professionally because they were supposed to appear in my production under the LS film banner.



"I had no romantic association as news alleged by them, as their statement before the Enforcement Directorate, nine months ago was completely different which can be seen by media to certain if I am lying. So this new statement given by them before EOW is only to save their skin and to grab publicity in the media, I have no fear to agree with the truth, but this new story is very funny after 9 months, I appeal to the media to verify the ED charge sheet statement and now new EOW charge sheet statement which will clearly show how these two Nikki and Chahath are lying," he said.



Sukesh also stated that "I have to this very min maintained dignity and respect for all those women and I don't want to stop down to this cheap level of putting out all the chats, and screenshots in the open which would expose the truth in open, and which will assassinate their characters, but if this circus goes on then I have face to show, as they know, what all they have spoken or have had knowledge about.”



"The statement given by the so-called witness actresses in the supplement chargesheet filed by the EOW, I am sure everyone has perceptions after reading the statements published on media, but, I would also mention a few things in my press statement here which will show how the so-called witness actress have lied and abused the process of law," Sukesh said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez will do everything legally to 'protect her dignity' against Nora Fatehi's defamation suit: Lawyer

Also Read: 'Unfairly dragged': Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes in Rs 200 cr extortion case