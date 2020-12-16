JEE Main 2021 dates, schedule to be announced today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the scheduling structure for the JEE Main exams for 2021 on Wednesday. Taking to social media, Pokhriyal posted a video message, revealing that the said announcement will be made at 6 PM, December 16.

"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned," wrote the Education Minister as a caption for his video message.



"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

Pokhriyal had also held a webinar with students on December 10, wherein he informed them about the ministry's efforts to cater to the problems described by the students. In addition, how many times the exam will be conducted next year was also being reviewed according to the Education Minister's statement.

On Tuesday, December 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA) came out with a notification that mooted the JEE Main dates for next year, new exam patterns, but was later withdrawn within a few hours.

