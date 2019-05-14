JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2019: NTA to announce results at jeemain.nic.in tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2019 paper 2 (Architecture) result tomorrow, May 15, 2019. Applicants who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

In JEE Main paper 2 2019, around 1.64 lakh students appeared in the test, conducted on April 8.

Here's how to check JEE Main paper 2 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nic.in

Go to the official website- jeemain.nic.in Step 2: Click on the 'download result' button on the website

Click on the 'download result' button on the website Step 3: Enter roll number, registration number and other required details

Enter roll number, registration number and other required details Step 4: Download and take a print out of the copy of the result for further reference

From 2019 onwards, JEE Main was conducted by the National Testing Agency. Until 2018, this exam was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

JEE Main is applicable for admission to IIITs, NITs, and CFTIs though Central Seat Allocation Board. However, beside JEE Main, the candidate should also have at least 75 per cent marks in the 12th class, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examinations conducted by the respective boards. Additionally, for the SC/ST candidates, qualifying marks for the 12th class examination are 65 per cent.

