JEE Mains 2020 admit card released; check out how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) MAINS 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had registered for the much delayed JEE MAINS 2020 exams can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in where they will be able to download their JEE MAINS 2020 admit card.

The JEE MAINS 2020 exams will be conducted from September 1 to 6, 2020. They will be held in two shifts - 9:00 am to 12:00 noon is the morning shift and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm is the evening shift. Students have been advised to reach the venue at least an hour before the exam starts.

Here is how to download JEE MAINS Admit card 2020 in six easy steps:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your registration number and password and submit

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references

Earlier on Monday, August 17, The Supreme Court has rejected petitions on the postponement of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) MAINS and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams today. The three-judge bench, helmed by Justice Arun Mishra said that "life has to go on" and the top court cannot jeopardise the students' careers by intervening with the NTA's decision.

NEET 2020 is slated to be held on September 13.

