Jeevan Pramaan: Govt cautions pensioners against fake website

Jeevan Pramaan, a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners, is an important activity to be carried out every year in the month of November in order to ensure continuity of their pension. Pensioners of Central Government, State Government or any other Government organisation can take benefit of this facility using the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

However, many fake websites have come up lately and have conned pensioners to provide life certificate on the pretext of a registration charge.

According to the PIB Fact check Twitter page, "A #Fake website 'http://jeevanpraman.online' is claiming to provide life certificate and seeking a payment of Rs 150 on the pretext of registration charge."

No such website is associated with the Govt of India, the Twitter page said.

Government of India has introduced digital life certificates through a face recognition technology system to make the process simpler. The process is based on the Aadhaar certificate.

Jeevan Pramaan or the digital life certificate is a digital service that has biometric support in which pensioners can submit certificates online without visiting the office. Now the government has created a face recognition technology system that allows access through android phones. But pensioners crossing the age of 80 need to submit their life certificates in the month of October.

