Jet Airways plane's right wing hits catering truck at Delhi's IGI airport

A massive accident was averted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi on Sunday evening when a Jet Airways aircraft with over 130 passengers and crew onboard hit a catering truck.



Airport sources said the right wing of the aircraft, Jet Airways flight 9W 545, collided with a stationary catering truck at Terminal 3 just when it landed. The aircraft was heading towards the parking bay. No one was injured, PTI reported.



"All 125 guests and 8 crew members were deboarded safely. The B737 aircraft is currently being inspected by the technical team," the statement issued by the airline said.



A probe has been initiated into the incident and the regulatory body DGCA has been informed about the matter, PTI report said.



In another incident, a Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight from Lucknow was returned back after the pilot detected that the landing gear of the aircraft was not functioning properly.



An aviation official told PTI that the flight took off at 6.26 am from the Amausi airport in Lucknow and returned amid a "full emergency".



He added that the pilot was forced to take the call as the situation could have worsened by the time it reached Delhi.



Lucknow Airport Director AK Sharma said the pilot informed the airport officials and they were "fully prepared to handle any emergency situation".

He added the passengers were safe. Later in the evening, the flight left for Delhi with 26 passengers onboard.