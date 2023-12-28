JN.1 Covid Variant: 72% Indians say mask is history; 29% plan to socialise on New Year

Even as Covid-19 cases across the country are on a rise once again, a new survey has found that about 72 per cent Indians said that mask -- which was advised as a precaution against the spread of the virus -- is a thing of the past.

The survey was done by LocalCircles to understand mask compliance in the country and it received 11,460 responses. A majority 72 per cent indicated that “mask is history, rarely anyone wears” it. Only 3 per cent of those surveyed indicated that 1 in 5 are complying to masking norms in their area.

This comes even as recent data from the Union Health Ministry indicates a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. On Thursday, the Ministry said that India saw a single day rise of 702 cases of Covid-19, with the number of active cases of the infection rising to 4,097.

Six new fatalities -- two from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi -- were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

How Indians are looking at social gatherings this New Year?

When asked about their New Year plans amid the health scare, out of the 11,335 who responded to the query, 58 per cent indicated that they plan to “stay with immediate family at home”.

5 per cent of respondents stated they plan to “go out for a community gathering with immediate family”, 6 per cent indicated that they have plans to “go out to a restaurant with immediate family or friends”, 9 per cent of respondents indicated that they plan to “go out to a New Year party either myself, with immediate family or friends”, the LocalCircles survey revealed.

Meanwhile, 9 per cent of respondents stated that they “celebrate at our or one of our family/friend’s home”, 7 per cent stated that they “don’t plan to socialise over New Year this year because of Covid risk/other reasons" and 6 per cent of respondents shared that they will be “travelling over New Year”.

To sum up, 29 per cent of Indians surveyed plan to socialise over New Year and 58 per cent plan to stay with immediate family at home.

The positive cases this time include many cases of JN.1, a new sub-variant of Covid-19. The central government earlier issued an advisory to the states to be more alert and prepared as new virus and Covid sub-variants have been reported to be impacting hundreds in the country besides in other countries including the US and China.

