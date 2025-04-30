Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
Job applicant calls out startup for ghosting, Company responds with background checks, 'failed as human'

Job applicant calls out startup for ghosting, Company responds with background checks, 'failed as human'

It began when the applicant, Ravi Kumar, took to X to accuse a startup of ignoring follow-up emails after an interview

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025 12:59 PM IST
Job applicant calls out startup for ghosting, Company responds with background checks, 'failed as human'A job applicant accused a startup of ghosting in a now-viral post on X. (Representational image from Pexels and Pratham Grover/X)

A tech professional’s public outburst over a startup's alleged ghosting quickly backfired after the company’s co-founder hit back with receipts, sparking a fierce debate on hiring ethics and online behaviour.

It began when Ravi Kumar took to X to accuse a startup of ignoring follow-up emails after an interview. Responding to a post by the startup’s co-founder, Pratham Grover, Kumar claimed that candidates weren’t getting proper updates and said, “If you are hiring for your startup and are not replying to applicants' emails, it's a scam alert.”

Advertisement

But the conversation took a sharp turn. Grover replied, revealing that Kumar had not cleared the interview or the background verification. In a blunt post, he wrote, “Hi Ravi, you failed the interview, were flagged during the background verification, and exposed as a misogynist. Also failed as a decent human. No surprises here. Cheers, Recruitment Team.”

Grover attached screenshots of Kumar’s old posts, including one where he dismissed a woman’s concern about internships by telling her to “get married” and “manage a household.” Other tweets included rants about the hiring process and complaints about automated rejections.

Advertisement

The spat triggered strong reactions online. Some users empathised with Kumar’s frustration over the lack of feedback, while others felt Grover’s clapback was justified. “Why was a background check needed for a candidate who failed the interview?” one user asked.

Reflecting a similar emotion, another user said, "idk how I landed here but kinda scary that Twitter screenshots are being pulled for background check. is this standard procedure? what if he meant that one as a joke. the email is bad - 100% agree on that."

Another chimed in, “It’s definitely a smart move to check Twitter profiles. It can reveal so much about a person.”

Published on: Apr 30, 2025 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today