'Just because it works for you doesn't mean it will work for everyone': Netizens react after 23 year old Delhi entrepreneur flaunts 'sleepless nights' for 'dream life'

A 23-year-old Delhi-based entrepreneur has sparked a heated debate online after sharing a post about his "sleepless nights" and "dream life."

In his post, the entrepreneur described his hectic schedule, which involves working long hours and sacrificing sleep to achieve his goals. He portrayed this lifestyle as a necessary sacrifice for a successful and fulfilling life.

In a post on X, Kushal Arora shared the sacrifices he made to achieve an impressive annual income of $500,000 (approximately Rs 4,20,35,350). However, his story received mixed reactions.

I'm 23yrs old earning over $5,00,000 annually.



When students of my age were partying & chilling, I was:



- Having sleepless nights working

- Missing social events

- Dealing with failures/rejection

- Losing work-life balance



But I chose that. Are you building your dream life? — Kushal Arora (@digitalkushal) October 16, 2024

Rather than admiration, many social media users criticized him for putting unnecessary pressure on younger generations.

“I am 23 years old, earning over $5,00,000 annually. When students of my age were partying and chilling, I was: Having sleepless nights working, missing social events, dealing with failures/rejection, and losing work-life balance. But I chose that. Are you building your dream life,” Arora said.

Although the entrepreneur's post aimed to inspire, it failed to resonate with users. Many criticized Arora for encouraging an unhealthy obsession with wealth.

“You lived your life, they are living theirs. Not everyone dreams of earning so much, stop making it a fancy show-off. You worked hard, you got your money. Live with it. Stop creating that pressure for the younger lot that if they don’t earn this much," a user said.

Another user commented, "I was partying at that age and now I earn more than what you mentioned. Just because it works for you doesn't mean it will work for everyone. For example, many players dedicate their lives to playing for India, but only 11 make the team."

One user also offered advice for their 23-year-old self: "It's great that you're earning early, but you should also focus on other important things, like IQ, EQ, and SQ, and take time to meditate and learn about life."