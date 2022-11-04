'Just got laid off': 25-year-old sacked Twitter employee’s post goes viral

Elon Musk's Twitter has begun laying off employees just days after letting go of its top executives. One of the workers who has reportedly been fired is Yash Agarwal, a 25-year-old Indian. While losing a job is one of life's most difficult experiences, Yash appeared to interpret it differently.

After being fired, he posted a joyful photo of himself on Twitter, implying otherwise. He used the hashtags "#lovetwitter" and "#lovewhereyouworked" in his post.

Yash tweeted, “Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture.”

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Yash's tweet has now gone viral on the social media platform. It has received positive feedback from several people on Twitter.

Yash Agarwal worked as a Public Policy Associate for Twitter India and South Asia, as per the deets mentioned on his LinkedIn profile. During these two years, his work for the Policy team in India and South Asia focused on external partnerships, government relations with state governments and union ministries, campaigns with civil society/NGOs, XFN efforts around elections, #TwitterForGood, civic integrity, and policy research analysis.

Twitter employees were notified of the mass layoffs via email. Many employees have recently been removed from internal services such as Slack and official email. Ironically, these employees took to Twitter to announce their departure from Twitter's payroll.

According to internal documents obtained by Reuters, Musk intends to fire approximately 3,700 Twitter employees, or roughly half of the workforce, to cut costs and impose a demanding new work ethic.

