‘Just looking like a wow!’ Railways Ministry jumps on viral trend bandwagon, shares Vande Bharat Express pics from Kerala

In the realm of social media, it's virtually impossible for anyone not to come across the catchy phrase, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!" It seems like everyone is putting their creative spin on this expression in various reels and photos shared on social platforms. Even the Indian Railways Ministry, known for frequently sharing captivating glimpses of railway stations across India, has embraced this social media trend while presenting new images of the Vande Bharat Express from Kerala.

They unveiled two Vande Bharat Express trains, one in striking blue and the other in vibrant tangerine colours. The ministry shared images of these trains passing through Vellayil Station in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod section of Kerala, accompanied by the caption, "Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress. So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod section of Kerala."

Back in April, Kerala welcomed its first Vande Bharat train, which traverses through 11 districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The second train in this series was inaugurated in September.

In the meantime, the phrase "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!" has become a viral sensation across the internet. This trend originated from a video featuring Jasmeen Kaur, who uses her Instagram account to enthusiastically showcase and sell various clothing items, particularly salwar suits.

In the now-famous clip, Jasmeen repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" as she describes the clothing showcased in her video. Her distinctive style and lively personality quickly captured the attention of online users, causing the video to go viral.

Notably, several prominent celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas, KL Rahul, and Iftikhar Ahmad have joined in on this viral trend. It appears that people can't seem to get enough of this social media sensation, and it continues to captivate the online world.

