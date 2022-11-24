Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital, to be discharged soon

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, on Wednesday evening, has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC), a private hospital in Chennai. Haasan "was admitted on 23.11.22 with mild fever, cough and cold. He is recovering well and will be discharged in a day or two,” revealed a statement from the hospital.

The press release, issued by the hospital on Thursday, said, “He is recovering well and will be discharged in a day to two.” Abbas, a spokesperson of Haasan's party MNM, as per a NDTV report, told, "Sir experienced mild fever and cough as he returned from Hyderabad last night. Since his home is far away from the hospital, he chose to get admitted. He is doing fine and nothing serious”.

Recently, Haasan posted on Instagram that he met veteran filmmaker K Viswanath at his Hyderabad residence. Haasan, in his post, wrote, "Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home. Lots of nostalgia and respect!!"

Earlier, the duo had collaborated in award-winning movies like Swati Muthiyam and Sagara Sangamam.

Haasan, who was last seen hosting Bigg Boss Tamil on Vijay TV, was also shooting for a Tamil movie ‘Indian-2’, directed by Shankar. Haasan’s last feature film was Vikram, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathy. Vikram which was a blockbuster at the box office.

Haasan, who has worked in more than 230 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, has earned the pan-Indian superstar title.

His movies like Nayakan, Indian, Hey Ram, Kuruthipunal, Swathi Muthyam, Vishwaroopam, Saagar, and Dasavathaaram have also been on the list of critically acclaimed movies. Apart from being an actor, Haasan is also a successful filmmaker and screenwriter.

Moreover, Haasan is also likely to be reuniting with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for an untitled project after 35 years. They both had worked together in the 1987 film Nayakan.