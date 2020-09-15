Kangana Ranaut drags Abhishek, Shweta in spat with Jaya Bachchan over 'gutter' remark

Actor Kangana Ranaut hit back at Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's remarks against her and BJP MP Ravi Kishan made during Tuesday's (September 15) parliament session. Jaya had criticised comments made by Kangana, where she had compared the Hindi film industry to a "gutter".

Kangana, in a sharp rebuttal to Jaya Bachchan's comments remarks, took to Twitter saying would she say the same things if it was her son Abhishek Bachchan or daughter Shweta Bachchan in the actress's (Kangana) place.

"Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Kangana tweeted.

This comes after Jaya Bachchan alleged a "conspiracy to defame the film industry", and moved a Zero Hour notice to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a strongly-worded statement, she expressed that "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language."

Kangana had on an earlier occasion called the film industry a "gutter" claiming that 99 per cent of the people associated with it had been exposed to drugs. She even asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clean it up under the government's Swachh Bharat Mission in a tweet on August 26.

She wrote, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

Hitting out Kangana for this comment, Jaya Bachchan said, without naming her, that it was a shame that people who made a living out of the industry are now calling it a "gutter".

She also slammed actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who discussed the "drug menace in Bollywood" in Parliament on Monday, September 14.