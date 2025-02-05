'Karnataka on right side of argument': North Indian man in Canada supports Kannadigas amid language row; Netizens react

A North Indian man living in Canada has lit up social media after posting a viral video where he throws his support behind Kannadigas in the ongoing language and cultural debate in Karnataka.

In the video shared on X by @mellu_slayer, he declares, “Right now, there’s a lot of hate going towards the people of Karnataka. But as a person of North Indian descent, I find the people of Karnataka to be on the right side of the argument. They have every right to defend their land, their culture, their heritage, and their identity.”

His comments struck a chord—and a nerve—with many online. Drawing a parallel between Karnataka and Canada, he adds, “When you go to a new place, you have to adapt to the culture. You’re living there, building a career, and making a livelihood—that’s how you show respect to the land.”

He further compared Karnataka’s cultural struggle to Canada’s immigration landscape, noting how large-scale migration has stirred tensions. “In the past five to six years, Canada has welcomed a huge number of immigrants. Now, you see hate comments towards Punjabis and Indians, particularly North Indians, because they have been flocking to Canada in massive numbers. I see no difference between Karnataka and Canada in terms of defending their culture and preventing mass migration from erasing their identity.”

sensible north indian living in canada, calling out the aggressive takeover of kannada land (bengaluru) and canada by north indians. wish more north indians thought like this and focused on developing their own states pic.twitter.com/yHJIYn3IyX — ಮೆಲ್ಲು slayer (JARAKIHOLI FOR W) (@mellu_slayer) January 31, 2025

The video sparked intense reactions. One user applauded his perspective, writing, “Perfect clarity. Made sense.” Another echoed his sentiments with, “When in Rome, be like a Roman. That’s basic decency.”

However, not everyone was on board. A user launched a sharp critique, stating, "LOL! An IT company should hire someone who knows local language, but can't speak English or Hindi, which is perhaps what their clients would know, how's that logic working, help me understand please."

Another critical voice lashed out, posting, “But then, how can we expect decency from uncouth, uncivilized loudmouths?”

The debate shows no signs of slowing, as discussions around language, migration, and cultural identity continue to fuel heated exchanges online.