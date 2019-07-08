Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: Exam results to be declared by July 20, know how to check scores

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 is expected to be announced by July 20, 2019. The Karnataka 10th Supplementary Result 2019 will be made available online on the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB). As per latest reports, the candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examinations will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 by July 20, 2019.

It may be noted that the Karnataka Board had conducted the SSLC supplementary examinations in the month of June. Earlier, the board had released the Class 10 supplementary exam results on July 19, 2019.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019, once it is declared:

Step-1: Visit the official website of KSEEB (kseeb.kar.nic.in).

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, candidates will be required to login after entering their credentials such as registration number.

Step-4: Click on Submit.

Step-5: Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Meanwhile, the candidates must note that the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 will include details like the registration name and roll number of the candidate, category and gender, examination name, subjects appeared for, name of board, fathers name, mothers name, marks secured previously in each subject, marks secured in the supplementary exam, and the qualifying status of the candidate.

