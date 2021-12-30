Kerala lottery result December 30: 'Karunya Plus KN 401' lottery winners, result to be announced at 3pm today 

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the popular weekly ‘Karunya Plus KN 401’ lottery on December 30 at 3pm. Those participating in this lottery can check the winning numbers on the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteryresult.net. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the tickets at Rs 40/- from any authorised lottery shops in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district); Kattappana (Idukki district); and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 30.12.2021 Karunya Plus KN 401’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket and the numbers flashing on your screen

Winners in this lottery can take home huge cash prizes. First prize winner will get Rs 8- lakh while the second prize winner gets Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 while sixth and seventh prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts 7 weekly lotteries – Pournami (Sunday); Win Win (Monday); Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday); Akshaya (Wednesday); Karunya Plus (Thursday); Nirmal (Friday); and Karunya (Saturday). The department also organises 6 bumper lotteries – Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

