Kerala lottery result 04.05.2021: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 259' lottery winners' announcement timings today; where and when to check online

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS 259' lottery on May 4, i.e., Tuesday. Those who participated in this lottery can go to the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm to check the results.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Resutl 04.05.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-259' lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket with the number flashing on your screen

Sthree Sakthi SS-259 lottery cash prizes

Winners can take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh whereas the second prize winner takes home Rs 10 lakh.

Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

Lotteries organised in Kerala

The Kerala State Lotteries Department organises seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday).The department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

Also read: Kerala lottery result 28.04.2021: Akshaya AK 495 lottery winners announcement at 3 pm today

Also read: Kerala lottery result April 27: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 258' weekly lottery winners, where and when to check online

Also read: Kerala lottery result 23.04.2021: 'Nirmal NR 221' weekly lottery winners announcement timings today; where and when to check online