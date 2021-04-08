Kerala lottery result 08.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-363' winners announce timings today; where and when to check online

Results of the Karunya Plus KN-363 lottery will be announced today at 3pm on April 8, i.e., Thursday. Those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Kerala Lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net. All those interested in this lottery can purchase the ticket for Rs 40.

How to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 8.4.2021 Karunya Plus KN-363'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

Step 4: Verify the numbers on your ticket and the ones being displayed on the screen

Karunya Plus KN-363 lottery prizes

First and second prize winners will get Rs 80 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Candidates have to verify their winning tickets with the numbers announced at the Kerala Government Gazette Office within 30 days of the date of result declaration in order to claim their cash prizes. Winners can get cash prizes after the completion of the verification process.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-- Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakhti (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal Plus (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, the Kerala government organises six bumper lotteries-- Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

