Kerala lottery result Today July 9: 'Win Win W 123' lottery winners announcement timings today; when, where to check online

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly Win Win W 123 lottery on Friday (July 9) at 3pm. All those who have participated in this lottery can check the result at the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net. Those who wish to participate in this lottery can purchase the ticket at Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala lottery result 09.07.2021: Win Win W-123'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners in this lottery can take home huge cash prizes. First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The Kerala Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Besides this, the department also organises six bumper lotteries.

