Kerala lottery result Today July 6: 'Nirmal NR 223' lottery winners announcement timings today; where, when to check online

Kerala Lottery Department is all set to announce the results of the weekly Nirmal NR 223 lottery today at 3pm. Participants can check the results at the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net. All those who wish to participate in this lottery can purchase its ticket for Rs 40 from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.

Winners can take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh while the second prize winner can take home Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners can take home Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners get to take home Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading Kerala lottery result 06.07.2021: Nirmal NR 223

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers shown on the screen with the number on your ticket

The department organises seven weekly and six bumper lotteries. Weekly lotteries organised by the Kerala Lottery Department- Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. The department also organises bumper lotteries like Xmas, Vishu, Thiruvonam, Monsoon and Pooja.

