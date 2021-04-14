Kerala lottery result 14.04.2021: 'Akshya AK 493' winners announcement timings; where and when to check online

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the Akshaya AK 493 lottery at 3 pm on April 14. Winners can check their results at the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department- keralalotteryresult.net.

How to check Kerala Lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website--keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery 14.4.2021 Akshaya AK-493' result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing the result

Winner of this lottery will get a cash prize of Rs 70 lakh. Second, third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 as well. Fifth and sixth prize winners will get Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively whereas seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Kerala became the first-ever state in India to establish a lottery department in 1967. This department conducted its first-ever lottery in November 1967, wherein the ticket was priced at only Re 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000 and its draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The Kerala Lotteries Department rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

