Kerala lottery result November 18: 'Karunya Plus KN-395' lottery winners announcement at 3 pm today; when, where to check online

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly Karunya Plus KN 395 lottery at 3pm today. Those who participated in the lottery can visit the official website – keralalotteriesresults.in to check results. These results also get published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the tickets for Rs 40/- from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Winners of this lottery can bag massive cash prizes and the first prize winner gets Rs 80 lakh. Second prize winner gets Rs 10 lakh while third, fourth and fifth prize winners can take home Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 as well. Sixth and seventh prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala Lottery Result 18.11.2021 Karunya Plus KN-395’ lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries – Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Government also organises six bumper lotteries – Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

