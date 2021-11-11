Kerala lottery result Today November 11: 'Karunya Plus KN 394' lottery winners to be announced today

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the result of the 'Karunya Plus KN 394' lottery today at 3pm. Participants can log into the official Kerala lottery website -- keralalotteriesresults.in to check the results. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winners of this lottery can bag massive cash prizes. First prize winner of this lottery gets Rs 80 lakh whereas the second prize winner bags Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners fetch Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 as well. Sixth and seventh prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

How to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala lottery result Today 11.11.2021 Karunya Plus KN 394’ lottery

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries – Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). The government also organises six bumper lotteries – Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

