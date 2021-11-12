Kerala lottery result November 12: 'Nirmal NR-250' lottery winners to be announced today; when, where to check

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Nirmal NR-250' lottery result today at 3pm. Participants can log into the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteriesresults.in to check the results. These results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Nirmal NR 250 lottery winners can bag massive cash prizes. First prize winner of this lottery gets Rs 70 lakh whereas the second prize winner bags Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

How to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Kerala lottery result 12.11.2021: Nirmal NR 250’ lottery result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Kerala government organises 7 weekly lotteries – Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). It also organises six bumper lotteries – Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

