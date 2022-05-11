Kerala Lottery result today: When, where to check Akshaya AK-548 lottery winners list; steps to check

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Akshaya AK-548 lottery today at 3 pm. Those who participated in the lottery can visit the official website – keralalotteries.com to check the winning numbers. Detailed results shall be available on the official website from 4 pm onwards. Lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhawan located near the Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

Those who want to participate in the lottery can purchase the ticket at Rs 40/- from any authorised lottery shop across the state. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Lottery website

Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala Lottery Result 11.05.2022’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket and the numbers flashing on your screen

Winners will get to take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh whereas the second prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh. Third prize winners will get Rs 1,000 each. 30 per cent Kerala Lottery tax deduction and 10 per cent agent commission are applicable on the amount won in AK-548 lottery.

Kerala State Lottery Department organises 7 weekly and 6 bumper lotteries. The weekly lotteries organised by the department include Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). It also organises bumper lotteries- Xmas New Year, Summer, Monsoon, Vishu, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

Also read: Kerala lottery result December 30: 'Karunya Plus KN 401' lottery winners, result to be announced at 3pm today

Also read: Kerala Lottery result today: Akshaya AK 546; when and where to check winners' list