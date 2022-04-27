Kerala Lottery result today: Akshaya AK 546; when and where to check winners' list

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of Akshaya AK 546 today at 3 pm. The draw is likely to take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Where to check Kerala Lottery result?

The lottery results are announced by Kerala State Lotteries Department on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in. Kerala Akshaya AK 546 Lottery Result will be available today from 3:00 PM. The lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.



Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

1. Go the official Kerala lottery website

2. Click on ‘Kerala Lottery Result 27.04.22

3. A new page will open

4. Cross-check the numbers on your screen with the number on your ticket



Kerala State Lottery Akshaya AK 546 Result

The lottery draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. Winner of the first prize will get Rs 70 lakh, the one with second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh.



Types of Weekly lotteries

There are seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department now: Pournami (Sunday); Win Win (Monday); Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday); Akshaya (Wednesday); Karunya Plus (Thursday); Nirmal (Friday); and Karunya (Saturday). The department also organises 6 bumper lotteries – Christmas New Year, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

The weekly lottery scheme in the state is being run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Under this scheme, a lottery draw is drawn every day except on Sundays due to the covid pandemic. Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district); Kattappana (Idukki district); and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

The draw is conducted at 3:00 pm every day at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State also runs several seasonal 'bumper' lotteries: Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.

