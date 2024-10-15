Kerala: Lulu Group's Yusuff Ali clears woman's loan of Rs 8 lakh after she faces eviction from home

In a heartwarming act of compassion, M A Yusuff Ali, the chairman of the Lulu Group, has come to the rescue of a Kerala woman who was facing eviction from her home due to an outstanding loan of Rs 8 lakh.

The billionaire instructed the Lulu Group to pay off Sandhya's loan and also offered her Rs 10 lakh to set up a fixed deposit.

According to a report by Samayam Malayalam, Sandhya and her husband borrowed Rs 4 lakh from Manappuram Finance, a Kerala-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), in 2019 to construct a house in North Paravur. However, after her husband left the family in 2021, they stopped making repayments, causing the loan amount to grow to nearly Rs 8 lakh due to interest.

Sandhya, who earns about Rs 9,000 a month working in a shop, couldn't pay off her loan for two years. One day, after finishing work, she found that the private finance company had changed the locks on her house and wouldn’t let her in. She and her children were reportedly not allowed to take their belongings with them.

News of the woman's plight reached Yusuff Ali, who was deeply moved by her situation. Without hesitation, he offered to pay off the entire loan, saving her home from foreclosure.