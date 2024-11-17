'Insane & inhuman act': Kerala car driver fined Rs 2.5 lakh for blocking ambulance; WATCH

Kerala police fined a car driver Rs 2.5 lakh for blocking an ambulance on its way from Ponnani to Thrissur Medical College. The incident was recorded on the ambulance's dash cam, which showed the vehicle following a silver Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for more than two minutes. Despite the ambulance's blaring siren and repeated honks, the car driver did not move to make way.

Kerala police identified the car using its registration number from the dash cam footage. While there are reports that the driver's license was canceled, BT could not independently confirm this.

Such an insane & inhuman act.



A car owner in Kerala has been fined Rs/- 2.5 Lakh and their license has been cancelled for not giving away the path for an ambulance.



Well done @TheKeralaPolice pic.twitter.com/RYGqtKj7jZ — Vije (@vijeshetty) November 16, 2024

The vehicle owner has been charged for not pulling over to make way for the ambulance, obstructing the duties of an authority under the Motor Vehicles Act, and not having a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). According to Kerala's Motor Vehicles Department, the total fine for these offences is Rs. 6,250, which is less than the rumored amount. There has been no official confirmation of the driver's license being revoked. As per Section 194E of the Motor Vehicles Act, failing to give way to an ambulance can lead to up to six months in prison, a fine of Rs. 10,000, or both.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many people condemning the car driver's actions.

One X user called the incident inhuman, saying, "Such inhumane and selfish act must be a non-bailable offence. He must rot in jail."

Another X user said, “Few things also Needed to be taken into consideration.. Was the ambulance occupied or is it just the driver’s ego?”

Another X user praised the Kerala police for canceling the car driver's license. "The police’s action to fine and disqualify the driver for blocking the ambulance is commendable. It's part of their duty. India needs more active traffic surveillance," the user wrote.