Kiran Shaw vs Karnataka: Bengaluru post draws Union govt question from minister

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s viral takedown of Bengaluru’s civic mess has sparked a political backlash with a Karnataka minister now questioning why she doesn’t criticize the Union government too.

In a post on X, Shaw recounted how an overseas business visitor recently questioned the city’s infrastructure: “Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together.”

On Wednesday she wrote: “What I am seeking is garbage clearance and road resurfacing — which ought to be done by the BBMP. Government ministers need to hold them accountable. If the garbage mafia is not doing their job, then we need a serious fix.”

She was reacting to a response from the state. “Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted against the pothole issue in Bengaluru, we will work on it,” said Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad. “But will she post against the Union government too on issues like GST?”

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar echoed a softer line, calling for “collective effort, not constant criticism.” Shaw responded: “It is collective efforts with a mindset of urgency and quality. Let’s show everyone how we can fix the city.”

IT Minister Priyank Kharge downplayed the criticism, suggesting the visitor may have only seen certain areas of Bengaluru. Industries Minister M.B. Patil called Shaw’s remarks “not in good taste,” stating the city has given back to her as much as she’s contributed.

But many netizens pushed back, accusing ministers of deflecting and missing the point. “Why get offended at the truth?” one user asked.

Opposition voices joined the fray. Aishwarya Ananth Kumar called the Congress-led state government “a failure,” citing broken roads and garbage-filled streets.

Civic leader Revathy Ashok summed up the public mood: “When the government blames the garbage mafia, where does that leave us citizens?”